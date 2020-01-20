Bitsdaq Launches BQ.net on the 20th of January and Announces Reward Events to Celebration

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Bitsdaq Exchange announced the completion of the rebranding after the technology upgrade. The new website https://BQ.net opens to the public on the 20th of January . At the same time, to celebrate the new launch, BQ.net will hold several events to give back to new and existing supporters from now to the end of March.The details will be announced on the official website .

Bitsdaq has experienced rapid growth after the official launch. With the expansion of target user groups and business models the team has decided to perform a comprehensive upgrade to the official website which will lead the growth of the complete Bitsdaq ecosystem.

After the upgrade, Bitsdaq can be accessed by international users with the new website address BQ .net . This upgrade is accompanied by improvements in the user interface, user experience, operating rules, application of new technology and improvement in security.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of BQ.net, said the upgrade is a new starting point for the company to become a global brand, and that BQ.net will continue to optimize the product based on users' feedback:

"This upgrade is a strategic adjustment after the integration of resources which aims to continue developing a sustainable win-win model. Bitsdaq is looking for diverse partnerships in the market and developing new strategies around BQQQ."

Now, users can directly access the new website through the guide bar of the old website homepage or through the website. Bitsdaq.com will be migrating to the BQ.net in the near future. More information will be announced later on the official website .

About BQ.net

https://BQ.net

BQ.net is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

