Zoomlion Exports China's Largest Tonnage Flat-Top Tower Crane to New Terminal of Kuwait International Airport

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, (01157.HK), a leading Chinese maker of engineering and agricultural equipment, has delivered eight flat-top tower cranes T2850-120V to work on the construction of new terminal of Kuwait International Airport. The tower cranes are the largest tonnage tower crane China has exported.

The core zone of the airport's terminal building is a vast dome structure composed of steel and precast concrete. To hoist and connect the steel structure requires fine-tuned accuracy and strong lifting capacity.

"The customer chose Zoomlion's large tonnage flat-top tower crane because of its 85-meter-long boom, 27-ton boom head hoisting capacity and maximum lifting load of 120 tons, which is of great use when hoisting incredibly heavy, prefabricated concrete components. The model's rotation accuracy and rigid boom also make it ideal in crowded construction sites," said Ren Jie from Zoomlion Construction Hoisting Machinery Overseas Sales Company.

Localization has always been important to Zoomlion, as reflected by the details of its services. According to the needs and requirements of the airport construction project, Zoomlion worked with contractors to customize the flat-top tower crane to widen the working range and include walking on load and slide on track features; reducing construction costs and time.

Following delivery, Zoomlion's on-site engineers and spare parts warehouse has provided comprehensive 24-hour service to building contractor, Limak.

Kuwait and Dubai are important Middle Eastern hubs and significant stops along the "Belt and Road" Initiative. From these two bases, Zoomlion will be able to promote our products and services to the wider region, create greater value for customers and together make life better.

About Zoomlion

