SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & HouseholdNO. 014/20

The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) has announced the notification of its 49th Amendment which considers new methodologies in quantitative risk assessment and aggregate exposure, leading to a recategorization of product classes.

Category Product Type 1 Products applied to the lips

2 Products applied to the axillae

3 Products applied to the face/body using fingertips

4 Products related to fine fragrance

5 Products applied to the face and body using the hands (palms), primarily leave-on:

5A Body lotion products applied to the body using the hands (palms), primarily leave-on 5B Face moisturizer products applied to the face using the hands (palms), primarily leave-on

5C Hand cream products applied to the hands using the hands (palms), primarily leave-on

5D Baby Creams, baby Oils and baby talc

6 Products with oral and lip exposure

7 Products applied to the hair with some hand contact

7A Rinse-off products applied to the hair with some hand contact

7B Leave-on products applied to the hair with some hand contact

8 Products with significant anogenital exposure

9 Products with body and hand exposure, primarily rinse off

10 Household care products with mostly hand contact

10A Household care excluding aerosol products (excluding aerosol/spray products)

10B Household aerosol/spray products

11 Products with intended skin contact but minimal transfer of fragrance to skin from inert substrate

11A Products with intended skin contact but minimal transfer of fragrance to skin from inert substrate without UV exposure

11B Products with intended skin contact but minimal transfer of fragrance to skin from inert substrate with potential UV exposure

12 Products not intended for direct skin contact, minimal or insignificant transfer to skin

In addition to the revised approach, the IFRA 49th Amendment introduces 25 new standards and 88 revised standards based on various dermal sensitization, systemic toxicity, phototoxicity, skin depigmentation, and neurotoxicity concerns. Eight additional standards have been revised based on chemicals present in natural ingredients. Similarly, 3 specification standards (limonene, linalool and Pinacea derivatives) have been revised to update the analytical method for the determination of the peroxide value in these substances. Only 49 standards remain unchanged from the previous amendment.



The implementation timeline for product compliance with this amendment will be as follows:

IFRA Standards

Date for Standards entering into force for new creations Date for Standards entering into force for existing creations Standards prohibiting or restricting the use of ingredients

6 months after the completion of the information exchange across the supply chain period (which is 7 months after the Notification date). In total, this is 13 months after the date of the Notification (i.e. February 10, 2021). 18 months after the completion of the information exchange across the supply chain period (which is 7 months after the Notification date). In total, this is 25 months after the date of the Notification (i.e. February 10, 2022). Standards introducing a specification on the use of a fragrance ingredient

Exceptionally for the 49th Amendment there is no difference of timeline for Specification Standards. Therefore, the timeline for Specification Standards is also 13 months after the date of the letter of Notification (i.e. February 10, 2021).

Exceptionally for the 49th Amendment there is no difference of timeline for Specification Standards. Therefore, the timeline for Specification Standards is also 25 months after the date of the letter of Notification (i.e. February 10, 2022).



Source:

[1] IFRA Standards - 49th Amendment

Next Step:

Consumer products containing fragrance as part of their composition should reaffirm its suitability in the product according to the IFRA 49th Amendment by February 2021 for new creations and by February 2022 for existing creations.

