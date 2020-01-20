The global gynecological cancers therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 8.96 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200119005045/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gynecological cancers therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (Uterine cancer, Ovarian cancer, Cervical cancer, and Others), by Product (Targeted therapy and Vaccination), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-gynecological-cancers-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

The presence of a strong pipeline and new drug approvals, in addition to the availability of advanced diagnostic modalities are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The pipeline for the treatment of gynecological cancers includes targeted therapy products, gene therapy, and vaccines. Targeted therapy products and vaccines are in the late stages of clinical development while gene therapy is in the early stages of clinical development. These products are innovative in terms of advanced therapeutic mechanisms of action such as PARP inhibition, cell cycle inhibition, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibition, and angiogenesis inhibition and are expected to change the course of gynecological cancer treatment. Furthermore, regulatory agencies such as the US FDA are granting approvals for therapeutics indicated for the treatment of gynecological cancers. For instance, Olapar ib manufactured by AstraZeneca under the brand name LYNPARZA, was approved in December 2018. Thus, the presence of a strong pipeline and approval of new drugs are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Market Companies:

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is headquartered in the UK and offers LYNPARZA. LYNPARZA is indicated for maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Biopharmaceuticals business unit. This segment is engaged in the development and sale of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. The company offers PLATINOL and PARAPLATIN.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers AVASTIN, which is indicated in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers ZEJULA and CERVARIX.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers KEYTRUDA and GARDASIL.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Uterine cancer

Ovarian cancer

Cervical cancer

Others

Gynecological Cancers Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200119005045/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com