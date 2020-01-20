Facilius Inc: Dr. Garrett Wirth talks about the Latest Trend in Cosmetic Procedures, Pre-juvenation

UTICA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Recently, people are becoming increasingly conscious about their appearance as we live in the age of social media. These pressures include Instagram filters and perceived "perfection" of others that seem to change all too frequently. "Pre-juvenation' is one of the latest trends in the realm of cosmetic interventions which still includes surgery, but is looking to avoid it in the near future "The goal of "Pre-juvenation" is to maintain and highlight what you love about your looks currently, and look to avoid or hold off on the need for any REjuveneation procedures", says Dr. Wirth.







Dr. Garrett Wirth has made it his purpose to help people gain a better understanding of cosmetic procedures so that they are able to make informed and educated decisions. Although he remains passionate about doing surgery, he states "it is not for everyone, and I find joy in helping people maintain their beauty with interventions from skin health, injectables, skin treatments, non-surgical fat melting and skin tightening opportunities and more!"



Over the past decade, many more people are opting for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. These procedures are more nuanced, helping patients deal with minor details that they find irksome. These "micro-optimizations" are gaining popularity since they help people look and feel better. As of 2019, the current trend is that many people under the age of 30 opt for minor or non-invasive procedures to help prevent the manifestation of aging. They prefer to take pre-emptive steps and remain ahead of the curve, hoping to avoid major procedures in the future. Dr. Garrett Wirth explained further, "Non-surgical cosmetic procedures have moved from becoming more socially acceptable to actually being very popular. From tackling the signs of aging to reducing wrinkles and sagging in the face or neck, pre-juvenation is here to stay."



Dr. Garrett A Wirth, MD, MS, FACS is a renowned plastic surgeon with a private practice based in the world-famous Newport Beach, USA region of southern California. He is also an author, educator, inventor, and has been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Wirth has taught and mentored numerous Plastic Surgery Residents who have eventually become reputed specialists.

As per Dr. Wirth, he chose to follow his passion so that he could help people be the best version of themselves. Dr. Wirth further added, "As a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, I have had the pleasure to help people deal with trauma, cancer, congenital deformities, burns, and cosmetic concerns." He is respected in his field due to his extensive experience in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.Dr. Wirth started his private practice so that he could offer his skills to those in need in his own unique way. He is well known for taking a great deal of time to personalize his interactions with each individual. The objective was to help them achieve their goals, while also continuing to teach physicians, physician extenders and students of all levels. His quest to help transform people's lives led him to author a book, titled- "Personalized Breast Care - A Guide for Cosmetic Surgery, Breast Cancer, and Reconstruction'. "Plastic and reconstructive surgery has the power to transform people's lives. I consider it a privilege to be able to do everything I can, to help people lead better and more fulfilling lives. It's the very reason I chose this career," said Dr. Wirth.It is well known that Dr. Wirth is highly selective with regards to operating on anyone. Dr. Garrett Wirth only offers a surgical once he is convinced that the chosen approach and procedure is sure to yield promising results, can't be achieved without surgery, ensures it matches the patient's goals, and that Dr. Wirth and the patient are a good team. If he has even the slightest doubt, he does not take the process forward. It is important to offer them my best possible plans and options available within this concierge practice.", says Dr. Wirth. He states, "sometimes this is surgery, many times it is non-surgical, and with the latest trend of "Pre-juvenation", it is often about less invasive enhancements and maintenance options." While trends in cosmetic surgery may come and go, he is committed to helping people to the best of his ability. Whether it's surgical procedures such as breast reconstruction, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, tummy tucks, makeover procedures, or non-surgical interventions such as injectables, skin tightening, fat melting, and "Pre-juvenation", his patients are most certainly in safe and highly capable hands.

