Wirecard and EasyTransfer Make Payment Easy for International Chinese Students

- Wirecard's fully digital mobile payment platform for use by China's EasyTransfer

- EasyTransfer is popular with digital-native Chinese students around the world

- There are over 1,800,000 Chinese students studying outside of China

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and EasyTransfer are collaborating to enable seamless mobile payments for digital-native Chinese students. Together the two companies are launching a new mobile payment and loyalty app designed for Chinese students studying outside of China. Approximately $3.8 billion in tuition payments were transferred via EasyTransfer in the first year alone.

EasyTransfer was founded by a group of former international students who wanted to help simplify tuition payments for students worldwide. The company streamlines the entire traditional wire transfer process and makes it fully digital, saving students, as well as their families precious time and offering peace of mind so that they can concentrate on their studies. After rapidly expanding to over 30 countries around the world, EasyTransfer has seen an 829% growth in transaction volume and 1079% growth in overall number of transactions over the past two years.

Due to its strategic position and relevance for an ever-growing segment of Chinese international students, EasyTransfer already has connections with multiple Chinese banks. However, a solution that offers continuity and a seamless payment process in their host country that ultimately ensures that the students studying abroad can stick to their payment habits, centered around secure mobile payments, was mission critical to further deepen the relationships EasyTransfer has with its consumers.

Wirecard has customized its intelligent mobile payment platform specifically for EasyTransfer. EasyTransfer will be able to offer Chinese international students flexible and familiar payment processes as well as a wealth of loyalty features and ancillary services from its vast network of partner merchants. Thanks to this collaboration, students can effortlessly shop online and offline via Wirecard-issued fully digital payment products, pay for meal plans, receive targeted partner merchant offers, make peer-to-peer transactions and manage expenses through the EasyTransfer app at the push of a button.

"Ease of use is imperative for EasyTransfer. Its success is built upon a highly consumer-centric approach and active engagement with its users," commented Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Group Business Development at Wirecard. "The future of payment globally is simple, intelligent, and mobile. EasyTransfer agrees with this vision. Thanks to EasyTransfer and Wirecard, international Chinese students can not only manage their personal finances securely and comprehensively in their host country but they can do so in a manner already familiar to them, garnering assurance and peace-of-mind."

"It is our mission to set the standard by which all other companies are compared. We want to become the number one financial service provider for the more than 1,800,000 Chinese students that now study abroad. We want to achieve this through exceptional customer service and a revolutionary user experience. Wirecard's support and expertise in international payments is imperative to us in achieving that goal," said Yutong (Tony) Gao, President of EasyTransfer.

Wirecard will initially enable EasyTransfer's first phase roll-out in the United Kingdom, while later on expanding into markets like Australia, North America and other Chinese student destinations.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DAX) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:TecDAX) (ISIN: DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About EasyTransfer:

EasyTransfer is Cina's leading online financial service platform for overseas students, on which students are able to pay tuition, fees and rent to thousands of renowned colleges and universities worldwide. Since 2013, we have helped over 200,000 Chinese students and families pay tuition to thousands of educational institutions worldwide. Our one-to-one customer service team makes it easy for students and their families to make payments online 24/7, in China or abroad. EasyTransfer has formed close strategic partnerships with major payment channels like UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard and Wirecard, as well as mainstream Chinese banks like China Guangfa Bank, China Everbright Bank, Industrial Bank, China Minsheng Bank and China Merchants Bank. So far, EasyTransfer has received funding from ChinaEquity Group, ZhenFund, IDG Capital Group, iEDU fund, Taiyou Fund and CY Zone. Learn more about us at www.easytransfer.com.cn, follow us on Twitter @ET_EasyTransfer or on LinkedIn @easytransfer.

