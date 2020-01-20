Facilius Inc: Meet Abu Dhabi's Magical Hair Designer - Rafi Kouyoumjian

UTICA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / How well do you know your hairstylist? The funny thing is most of us know ours pretty well. When you find a great stylist, you stick with them, and often you are in their chair for hours getting or maintaining that perfect look for you. Excellent hair designers understand their clients' needs and styles. They are good listeners, confidants, and trusted style experts. Rafi Kouyoumjian, Abu Dhabi's magical hair designer, is no exception.







Rafi, a veteran hair designer with over 15 years of experience, has been making waves in the high-end salon scene with his artistic yet natural looks. One of the most sought after hairstylists in Abu Dhabi, Rafi, always knew he wanted to be a hairstylist. "I chose a hairstyling career because it is art," states Rafi. He also loves making women feel good about their appearance and listening to them. Rafi explains, "I truly love what I do. My clients' trust is an honor, and I do enjoy spending time with them in the salon."



Born in Kuwait but of Armenian descent, Rafi has called Abu Dhabi home for about 13 years. "Abu Dhabi is a wonderful city. I feel privileged to work here and have worked with some of the most amazing people." Cut, color, highlights, balayage, Rafi does it all. A specialist in "transformations" Rafi caters to clients at the Beauty Spot in the renowned Anantara Hotel.

Famous for being one of the best and fastest hair designers in the United Arab Emirates, Rafi transforms his clients' looks in just one sitting. He showcases his artistry on his Instagram page @rafikouyoumjian, and what separates him from other hairstylists is the connections he makes with his clients. "Style is all about personality, and I genuinely care about who my clients are as a person," explains Rafi.When Rafi is not transforming people's looks through his exceptional talent, he loves to travel and is passionate about fashion. A life well-styled is a life well-lived, and Rafi Kouyoumjian is paving the way in the beauty industry, making a name for himself through the artistry, magic, and excitement of hair design.

Contact Details

Name: Karishma Mago

Company Name: Facilius Inc.

Email: info@faciliusinc.com

Website: https://faciliusinc.com/

SOURCE: Facilius Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573550/Meet-Abu-Dhabis-Magical-Hair-Designer--Rafi-Kouyoumjian