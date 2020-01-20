Milestone marks the expansion of Nasdaq's growing Nordic market for green structured products into Finland Helsinki, January 20, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Natixis has listed an equity linked green note, the first green structured product listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The instrument is distributed to Finnish private investors in collaboration with Alexandria. The funds raised through the product will directly finance renewable energy projects aiming to ensure more environmentally friendly energy production. All funds will be invested in wind, solar, hydraulic and biomass projects that respect responsible management criteria. This partnership strengthens the commitments of Natixis and Alexandria in supporting the mitigation of climate change and affirms their intention to offer investors impactful and fully transparent responsible investment options. "We are thrilled to have listed this first structured green bond on Nasdaq Helsinki", said Hong My Nguyen, Green & sustainable investment solutions specialist Natixis CIB. "We are fully committed to supporting our Nordic partners in the development of green and innovative offers. Sustainability is a key part of Natixis' strategy, as our initial strong franchise in renewable energy financing has been extended and developed over the years to a much broader sustainable solutions spectrum: from financing solutions to climate-related and ESG investment solutions." "We're proud to be listing the first green structured product on Nasdaq Helsinki in partnership with Natixis," comments Ville Hellens, CEO of Alexandria Markets Oy. "We see the demand for green investments growing exponentially in Finland and plan to offer green structured products on a regular basis. Green structured products offer the chance to finance environmental projects without sacrificing returns - they can provide the same return potential as conventional structured products from the same issuer. So why not go green?" Nasdaq's markets for Structured Products in Europe has today more than 3,300 listed instrument from 26 issuers, mainly at Stockholm. "Nasdaq continues its close companionship with one of the most prominent issuers of green investment products in Europe," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "With the help of issuers such as Natixis and supported by partners like Alexandria, we have in recent years seen Nasdaq develop into a European hub for green and sustainable investments." About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. About Natixis Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, Natixis counts nearly 16,000 employees across 38 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE's networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €11.8 billion*, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 10.8 % and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+ / Moody's: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+). (1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. *Figures as at 31 December 2018. About Alexandria Alexandria, founded in 1996, is a diversified investment services group offering a broad range of investment and insurance products and services in Finland. Their 280 investment professionals serve more than 80,000 customers through a network of 30 branches. Alexandria Markets, Alexandria's unit specialized in structured products, is one of the leading arrangers of structured products in Finland with a market share of 16 %. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. 