Continental Chose Caverion to Implement Cooling Solutions for its New Corporate Headquarters in Hannover, Germany

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion delivers Cooling and Heating & Sanitation solutions for the new corporate headquarters of Continental AG in Hannover. The company's new corporate headquarters will consist of two building complexes connected by a pedestrian bridge. Continental and Caverion already have a long-term Services partnership in Germany.

Continental is one of the leading suppliers of the automotive industry. "Our goal is to create an environment that meets the demands of a modern working environment today and in the future. During the tendering process, Caverion convinced us with its expertise by showing us alternative approaches," says Hans-Georg Gerstmann, Project Manager at Continental.

Cooling solutions are part of Caverion's Smart Technology offering for which the company sees good growth prospects. "In order to optimise the energy consumption, we use rainwater for exhaust air cooling and groundwater in the summer for surface cooling systems. Furthermore, rainwater is used to water green areas," says Frank Krause, Executive Vice President, Caverion Germany.

On a gross floor area of approx. 46,000 square meters, there are modern workplaces for an estimated 1,250 employees as well as a canteen, a health centre, a company daycare centre, and parking spaces. The arrangement of the eight buildings resembles a campus. All areas are connected by a bridge system. Everything is designed to promote exchange and networking among the employees. The new company headquarters is scheduled to be completed in time for the 150th anniversary of the company in 2021.

Work by Caverion is expected to be completed in March 2021. For Caverion, Continental belongs to Caverion's industrial customer segment. Read more about our services

Illustration: © Continental AG

