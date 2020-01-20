Pre-Painted Metal Market Size Worth $27.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 11.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pre-painted metal market size is expected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth in the commercial construction sector is likely to propel the product demand as it is used in facades, cladding system, and roofing structures.

Key suggestions from the report:

The pre-painted aluminum segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% in terms volume from 2019 to 2025. The growth is benefited by the properties of aluminum such as lightweight and high strength

The construction segment is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of volume over the coming years. Rapid urbanization and growing population are likely to promote the growth of residential and commercial sectors

Transportation is the one of the fast growing segments with a CAGR of 11.7% in terms of revenue over the coming years. The growth is attributable to increasing demand from electric vehicles and stringent regulations on enhancing fuel economy

Europe is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of volume from 2019 to 2025. The growth is attributable to rising demand from the infrastructure and automotive sectors

The established players are investing huge amounts in R&D to launch new products based on end-user requirements

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Pre-Painted Metal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Steel, Aluminum), By Application (Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pre-painted-metal-market

Pre-painted metal products such as sheets, plates, and coils are largely used in the commercial construction industry. The aforementioned product category is used as panels for roofing, wall, and other structural parts of the building. The product offers superior properties such as corrosion, wear, UV resistance, no environmental pollution, and durability, which resulted in the greater penetration of pre-painted products for aforementioned building applications.

Similarly, the product is used in manufacturing various automotive components such as oil filter caps, wiper blade assemblies, and body-in-white of cars. Rising demand for automobiles owing to increasing consumer spending and rapid industrialization are likely to drive demand for the product over the coming years. According to the OICA, the global sales of commercial vehicles increased by 5.6% from 2017 to 2018. North America is the fastest growing segment in terms of volume owing to growth in construction and automotive sectors, especially in U.S. According to the United States Census Bureau, U.S. construction spending increased by 29.7% from 2014 to 2018. Also, increasing production of motor and electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the market over the coming years.

The pre-painted metal market is fragmented in nature with the presence of established and local players such as ArcelorMittal, Tata BlueScope Steel, SSAB, Nippon Steel Corporation, American Douglas Metals, Inc., NLMK, Voestalpine AG, MMK, and Shandong Kerui Steel Plate Co., Ltd. These companies are also focusing on capacity expansions, mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and to meet growing demands.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pre-painted metal market based on product, application, and region:

Pre-Painted Metal Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Steel



Aluminum



Pre-Painted Metal Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)



Construction



Transportation



Consumer electronics



Other applications

Pre-Painted Metal Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





Turkey



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

