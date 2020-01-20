The finalists have been announced for the Animal Health Investment Europe Innovation Showcase. The premier investment forum showcases the most exciting innovation in animal health and nutrition, connecting emerging companies with financial investors and strategic corporate partners.

View the profiles of the final 20 companies who will be presenting at the event. (Click here)

The Innovation Showcase is a globally recognised opportunity for emerging companies to present in front of the industry's most influential figures and investors. 20 start-ups have been hand-picked by the Selection Committee, which includes Cindy Cole, Partner, Digitalis Ventures, Maarten Goossens, Co-founder Principal, Anterra Capital andSpencer Swayze, Managing Director, Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC, take to the main stage to introduce themselves and their innovations and achievements.

This year, the 20 presenting companies are split into two distinguishable sections that will run across the show:

10 start-ups will present their innovations in the companion animal pet care space, exploring cancer treatments for pets, point-of-care diagnostic tests for the veterinary market and wearable devices for household animals

Companion Animal Finalists

Scout Bio

AniV8

LiVET AG

Bioceltix

Accessible Diagnostics, LLC

K9 Biotech

Aminol

GENCLIS SA

PetBioCell GmbH

Okava Pharma

10 start-ups will present their innovations in the production animal animal agri-tech space, focusing on exploring efficient vaccination, disease prevention and growth enhancement across all production animals, including aquaculture.

Production Animal Finalists

Advanced Animal Diagnostics

Aquatic Biologicals

Glysantis Animal Health

Soos Technology

Resilient Biotics

AquiNovo Ltd.

ViroVet NV

Applied LifeSciences Systems

Malcisbo AG

SynVaccine

All of the finalists will present to the panel at Animal Health Investment Europe on 25 February where the winner will also be announced.

Last year's Innovation Showcase saw Rex Animal Health and Proteon Pharmaceuticals win the innovation awards for animal health and animal nutrition, respectively.

Animal Health Investment Europe, 25 26 February 2020 is in its 5th year and is the flagship event in the global Animal Health series. It hosts up 550+ senior decision makers from big pharma, venture capital and angels to showcase the most exciting investment opportunities in animal health, across all species.

