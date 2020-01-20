Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Tradegate
20.01.20
11:08 Uhr
47,940 Euro
-0,420
-0,87 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMV AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,010
48,080
11:35
47,990
48,100
11:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OMV
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMV AG47,940-0,87 %
STRABAG SE30,800-0,32 %