The global fibrin sealants market is poised to grow by USD 927.7 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005123/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global fibrin sealants market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 105-page report with TOC on "Fibrin sealants Market Analysis Report by product (patches, liquid, and others), geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-fibrin-sealants-market-industry-analysis

The increasing number of surgical procedures drives the market. Also, the adoption of MI and robotic surgeries is anticipated to boost the growth of the fibrin sealants market.

The rising number of surgical procedures is one of the key factors behind the growth of the fibrin sealants market. Increased chronic conditions arising from various lifestyle changes and environmental factors have led to a rise in the number of surgical procedures. Fibrin sealants are used in several surgical procedures such as cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, hip replacement surgery, appendectomy surgery, neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and dental surgery. The topical use of fibrin sealants can help in reducing the need for blood transfusions as they lessen the total blood loss and also help to reduce the chances of an infection. Fibrin sealants are also used to prevent the accumulation of postoperative fluid or blood in some procedures.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Four Fibrin Sealants Companies:

Baxter

Baxter has business operations under various segments, such as renal care, acute therapies, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, advanced surgery, and others. The company offers TISSEEL, a fibrin sealant, which allows surgeons to get as close as 2-5 cm to the tissue for laparoscopic surgery.

CSL

CSL is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and development of plasma and non-plasma therapies. The company also manufactures non-plasma biotherapeutic products and influenza-related products. The company's key offerings include Beriplast P Combi-Set, which is used for facilitating wound healing therapies for the improvement of hemostasis.

Ethicon

Ethicon operates its business under four divisions, including energy sealing and dissecting, surgical stapling, wound closure, and adjunctive hemostasis. The company's key offerings include EVICEL, which provides sustained hemostasis for bleeding.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Headquartered in Japan, Takeda Pharmaceutical offers TachoSil, which is a ready-to-use surgical patch, which is designed to assist surgeons in controlling fast and reliable bleeding. In July 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical held the opening of the global headquarters in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, Japan for operation.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fibrin sealants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Patches

Liquid

Others

Fibrin Sealants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005123/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com