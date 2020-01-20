The healthcare education solutions market is poised to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rise in Internet penetration and technological advances have given healthcare professionals multiple platforms for learning, including m-learning. M-learning can be used effectively as part of the overall training strategy for healthcare professionals and completely replace traditional classroom-based training in some cases. The content for mobile learning is presented in modules and has a short duration, which eliminates possible monotony. Furthermore, m-learning offers flexibility in terms of timing and learning methods for healthcare professionals. Instructions and content can be uploaded in different formats, such as videos, presentations, graphics, images, and charts. Thus, the increase in adoption of m-learning will have a positive impact on the healthcare education solutions market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of CME programs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market: Growing Popularity of CME Programs

CME programs are gaining immense popularity in healthcare education as they help medical professionals improve their competence and keep abreast of the latest developments in their specialized medical fields. CME programs are designed based on HCPs' requirements, evolving disease patterns, patient's needs, and current healthcare challenges and demands. For instance, Canon Medical offers Medilants, an online education platform that delivers CME accredited online medical education. The program contains a searchable library of courses available all year long and is designed to adapt to desktop, laptops, and a range of tablet sizes for optimal viewing. Thus, the popularity of CME programs is increasing, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Emphasis on technology-based medical education and increasing organic growth will have a significant impact on the growth of the healthcare education solutions market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the healthcare education solutions market by delivery (classroom-based and e-learning) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to maintain its lead and register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the presence of advanced and mature healthcare industry, and the rising adoption of online learning methods in the region.

