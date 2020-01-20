The resulting project will sell power to Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp under a 25-year power supply deal. French oil and gas giant Total and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni will hold a combined 40% stake in the power plant, which will be built near Doha, the Qatari capital.The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp (Kahramaa) has announced a joint bid by French fossil fuel company Total and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corp has won the 800 MW solar tender launched last year. The Qatari utility said the resulting solar project, originally conceived as a 700 MW facility, will be built ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...