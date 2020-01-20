The mobile device management market is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rising adoption of mobile devices in organizations has increased the need to manage all devices within a network efficiently. The increasing demand for integrated and converged suits to manage and secure multiple devices is a significant factor in driving enterprises to adopt mobile device management (MDM) solutions. The deployment of MDM solutions helps enterprises to have a centralized view on all devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, servers, and printers, in their network. MDM provides a single platform where all mobile devices being used in an enterprise can be monitored and managed. MDM is used to optimize the functionality and security of mobile devices.

As per Technavio, the integration of advanced technologies in MDM solutions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Mobile Device Management Market: Integration of Advanced Technologies in MDM Solutions

Vendors in the MDM market are integrating advanced technologies in MDM products. They are developing MDM products with MAM solutions that display a catalog of apps recommended by IT departments to ensure data security. Vendors are also integrating advanced technologies, such as AI, the IoT, and cloud solutions, into MDM solutions to enhance the capabilities of MDM. The integration of these technologies into MDM solutions offers predictive analytics and quick response insights for the decision-making process. The integration of such advanced technologies will drive the growth of the MDM market during the forecast period.

"Increasing product launches and the rising partnerships and acquisitions among vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the mobile device management market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Mobile Device Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the mobile device management market by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing adoption of enterprise mobility and digital transformation solutions with advanced technologies such as AI, big data, cloud, and the IoT.

