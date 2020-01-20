Renewables authority official tells pv magazine the nation's irrigation canals could host almost 1 GW of solar generation capacity.German development bank KfW will fund and provide technical support for a study into Bangladesh's canal-top solar potential. After the study, a pilot project will be set up on one or two 1km-long stretches of canal. Helal Uddin, chairman of Bangladesh's Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), told pv magazine the thousands of kilometers of irrigation canals owned by the Bangladesh Water Development Board could host almost 1 GW of solar generation ...

