Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 215.2429 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13322505 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 41459 EQS News ID: 956759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 20, 2020 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)