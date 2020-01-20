Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Jan-2020 / 10:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Keith Williams b) Position / status PDMR (Chairman) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 50,000 ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.54 50,000 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 41570 EQS News ID: 956837 End of Announcement EQS News Service

