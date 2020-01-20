Mawson Resources Limited: Mawson Extends South Palokas Mineralization with Shallow Intercept Grading 6.3 G/T Gold Over 9 Metres from 93.7 Metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces assay results from the first two diamond drill holes reported from the 15,000 metre 2020 winter drill program at the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Northern Finland.

Resource expansion drilling commenced late in 2019 and after a Christmas and New Year break, restarted on January 09, 2020 with five diamond drill rigs focused at Palokas, South Palokas and Raja prospects. Seven drill holes have been completed totaling 1865 metres.

The drill program aims to infill and extend the Palokas, South Palokas and Raja resource areas (Figure 1) delivering the data for an updated resource estimate at the end of Q2-Q3 2020;

Highlights:

At the South Palokas prospect, drill hole PAL0204 intersected 9.0 metres @ 6.3 g/t gold from 93.7 metres (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-2): PAL0204 extends mineralization at a significantly higher grade than the adjacent blocks 25 metres northeast of the inferred South Palokas resource published in December 2018;

intersected gold from 93.7 metres (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-2): At the Palokas prospect, drill hole PAL0205 intersected 4.5 metres @ 4.5 g/t gold from 101.0 metres: PAL0205 is located 60 metres southwest of earlier high-grade intersections (PAL0027 6.8 metres @ 14.7 g/t gold from 34.4 metres);

intersected from 101.0 metres: Cobalt and multi-element assays remain pending;

Drilling continues with two drill rigs at each of Palokas and South Palokas prospects and one at Raja prospect.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "With both drill holes extending the Palokas and South Palokas resource areas, this is a solid start to our winter drilling. It is a testament to the increased geological understanding of the controls on Rajapalot mineralization that we are obtaining high-grade intersections at the start of the program which will further aid drill targeting the high-grade gold mineralization to depth. We welcome all to Mawson's Core Shack at AME Roundup 2020 from 22nd to 23rd January, to discuss our work programs and view representative samples of drill core, including these new results. Drill results will continue to be reported over the next four months as the planned 15,000 metre drill program continues."

A plan view of the completed drill holes and the locations of drill hole targeting for this program are shown in Figure 1. A long section including Palokas and South Palokas is shown in Figure 2, with the locations of PAL0204 and PAL0205. Tables 1-3 include all relevant collar and assay information. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Cobalt data will be provided when multi-element assays are reported by the laboratory. Intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5g/t gold over 1 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied.

The hosts rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists at South Palokas and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks at Palokas. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The minerals associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

Downhole electro-magnetic ("DHEM") surveys on drill holes in the deep Palokas area have also been completed over the last week to target down-plunge sulphidic mineralization and mise-a-la-masse surveys to confirm cross-hole and continuity to surface of mineralization are ongoing.

Technical and Environmental Background

Five diamond drill rigs from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC") and Kati OY ("Kati") all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report:

On December 19, 2018, Mawson filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland, (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated December 17, 2018. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The gold equivalent ("AuEq") value was calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with Au and Co prices.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold project in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing historic drilling and high-grade intersections, outline of 43-101 resource, new drill holes reported and modelled ground TEM plates. Purple outline represents area to be drilled this program.

Figure 2: Long section showing outline of 2018 resource and significant intersections over grade-width contours showing new results from PAL0204 and PAL0205 extending mineralization beyond the current resource areas. The view is looking onto mineralized surface at Palokas and South Palokas (this is looking at 60 degrees towards 150).

Table 1: Collar Information from 2019-20 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3; the "A" postscript refers to a wedge off the primary hole and the depth range of the drill hole is indicated)

HoleID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth (m) Prospect Comment PAL0202 3408978.0 7374402.6 229 -45 175.9 769.6 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0202A 3408978.0 7374402.6 229 -45 175.9 450 to 826.7 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0203 3408272.5 7373630.5 058 -63 173.6 420.0 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0204 3408522.0 7373604.3 235 -85 173.4 149.2 South Palokas Reported Here PAL0205 3408586.2 7373802.7 058 -49 173.5 191.5 Palokas Reported Here PAL0206 3408463.5 7373917.2 063 -57 173.7 326.2 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0207 3408609.8 7373894.5 057 -76 173.7 200.2 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0208 3408540.7 7372692.8 052 -75 179.1 Raja Hole in progress PAL0209 3408471.1 7373638.3 058 -82 173.5 200.7 South Palokas Results awaited

Table 2: First intersections from the 2019-20 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 1 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied.

Prospect hole_id From (m) To (m) width (m) Au g/t South Palokas PAL0204 88.2 89.1 0.9 1.7 South Palokas PAL0204 93.7 103.0 9.3 6.3 Palokas PAL0205 101.0 105.5 4.5 4.5

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes PAL0204 and PAL0205 (cobalt and multi-element assays outstanding).

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t PAL0204 88.2 89.1 0.9 1.7 PAL0204 93.7 94.8 1.1 3.5 PAL0204 94.8 95.9 1.1 1.7 PAL0204 95.9 97.0 1.1 1.8 PAL0204 97.0 98.0 1.0 4.5 PAL0204 98.0 99.0 1.0 4.5 PAL0204 99.0 100.0 1.0 6.0 PAL0204 100.0 101.4 1.4 10.1 PAL0204 101.4 102.0 0.6 21.9 PAL0204 102.0 103.0 1.0 6.9 PAL0205 101.0 102.0 1.0 4.7 PAL0205 102.0 103.0 1.0 8.1 PAL0205 103.0 104.0 1.0 6.6 PAL0205 104.0 105.5 1.5 1.0

