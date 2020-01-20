Widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency, the global CDP annual ranking endorses companies' efforts to tackle climate change. Investors today expect companies to be transparent about environmental impacts and want to see concrete results on how they are managing environmental issues.

Based on SGS's climate reporting in 2019, we were selected from a small number of high-performing companies out of a total of 8,400 participants. The A list ranking shows that SGS is leading the way in transparency on environmental performance in the professional services category. SGS has been a carbon neutral company since 2014.

"SGS is proud to be on the CDP A list," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. "Minimizing our impact on the environment is central to our business strategy. Across our operations around the world, we are taking concrete actions to mitigate climate change and bring value to communities where we operate, and enable our customers to do the same."

In 2019, over 525 investors with over USD 96 trillion in assets and 125 major purchasers with USD 3.6 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform.

"We are convinced that companies integrating environmental and social aspects into their strategy better mitigate risk and can improve their long-term financial performance," said Dominik de Daniel, CFO of SGS.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP Climate Change A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

The full methodology and criteria for the Climate Change A List are available on CDP's website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2019'.

