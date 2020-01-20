The global robotic simulator market is poised to grow by USD 622.69 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005126/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global robotic simulator market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 108-page report with TOC on "Robotic simulator Market Analysis Report by type (on-premises and cloud-based robotic simulators), geographic regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-robotic-simulator-market-industry-analysis

The growing need for robotic simulation drives the market. Also, the increase in the demand for industrial robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the robotic simulator market.

With the ongoing advances in technology, there has been a continuous expansion in the capabilities of robot simulators, which is making them a vital part of the robot system integration process. By using simulation software, it is easy to identify if the development of the solution is feasible or not with minimal expenditure. Also, simulation can test and discover the potential constraints that the robot might face during installation and work order execution. Furthermore, it helps in fine-tuning and customizing the robotic design to ensure the system will fit seamlessly with existing production processes and equipment. Such benefits are expected to drive the demand for robotic simulators during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Four Robotic Simulator Companies:

ABB

ABB operates its business under four divisions, namely electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grids. The company offers RobotStudio, which is a software that allows very realistic simulations to be performed using real robot programs and configuration files identical to those used on the shop floor.

FANUC

FANUC has business operations under various segments, which include FA, ROBOT, ROBOMACHINE, and Service. The company's ROBOGUIDE software allows users to simulate a robotic process in 3D space or conduct feasibility studies for robotic applications without the physical need and expense of a prototype work cell setup.

Midea Group

Midea Group operates its business through three segments, namely heating ventilation, as well as air-conditioner, consumer appliances; robotics and automation systems; and others. KUKA.Sim. The company's offerings include KUKA.Sim, a software that helps in optimizing the use of systems and robots and achieve a higher level of flexibility and productivity.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA has business operations under two segments, namely GPU and Tegra processor. The company's offerings in the robotic simulator market include NVIDIA ISAAC. NVIDIA Isaac Software Development Kit (SDK) gives its users a comprehensive set of frameworks, tools, APIs, and libraries to accelerate the development of robotics algorithms and software.

Siemens

Siemens operates its business through various segments, such as power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drives, financial services, and healthineers. The company's Tecnomatix software has robotics and automation simulation solutions, which help the user to work in both data-managed and file-based environments for the development of robotic and automated production systems.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Robotic Simulator Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Robotic Simulator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005126/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

