Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.01.2020 | 12:34
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, January 20

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Ollie Oliveira will be appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 3 February 2020.

Mr Oliveira is a chartered accountant, chartered management accountant and economist with over 35 years of strategic and operating experience in the mining industry and corporate finance. He is currently senior independent director of Antofagasta plc and Polymetal International plc. He previously held senior executive positions within the Anglo American group, including executive director corporate finance and head of strategy and business development of De Beers Consolidated Mines Ltd, De Beers Centenary AG and De Beers SA and a director of Dominion Diamond Corporation.

Mr Oliveira will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently has no interest in the share capital of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Section 9.6.13R (1-6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary

Date: 20 January 2020

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire