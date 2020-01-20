BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Ollie Oliveira will be appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 3 February 2020.

Mr Oliveira is a chartered accountant, chartered management accountant and economist with over 35 years of strategic and operating experience in the mining industry and corporate finance. He is currently senior independent director of Antofagasta plc and Polymetal International plc. He previously held senior executive positions within the Anglo American group, including executive director corporate finance and head of strategy and business development of De Beers Consolidated Mines Ltd, De Beers Centenary AG and De Beers SA and a director of Dominion Diamond Corporation.

Mr Oliveira will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. He currently has no interest in the share capital of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Section 9.6.13R (1-6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

Date: 20 January 2020