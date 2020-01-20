Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 381.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 388.20p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.99p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---