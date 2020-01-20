CBD Stocks Jump as U.S. Moves Toward Legalizing CBD ProductsThe U.S. took another big step forward in the march toward federal marijuana legalization.On January 13, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, along with co-sponsors from both the Democrats and the Republicans, filed Bill 5587. (Source: "H.R.5587 - To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...