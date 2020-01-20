Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLEW ISIN: CA89785F1009 Ticker-Symbol: TLA 
Tradegate
20.01.20
10:12 Uhr
0,169 Euro
+0,015
+9,74 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,143
0,162
13:28
0,142
0,154
13:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC0,169+9,74 %