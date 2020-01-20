KJUS, a leading sportswear company focused on innovative, high-performance ski, golf and lifestyle products, and a premium brand within Acushnet Holdings Corp.'s portfolio (NYSE:GOLF), has named Brooke Mackenzie President of its worldwide operations.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Brooke Mackenzie as President of KJUS," said David Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Acushnet Holdings Corp. "In her new role, Brooke will be responsible for the worldwide operations of KJUS's ski, golf and lifestyle businesses. Brooke has been with KJUS since 2012 and is a talented, dynamic leader who has deep understanding of the KJUS target consumer and both the ski and golf markets. She is an accomplished skier and avid golfer who truly embraces the value and benefit of high-performance, technically-advanced products and will do a great job leading the KJUS brand into the future."

KJUS was born from an uncompromising commitment to performance, following brand namesake Lasse Kjus's historic feat at the 1999 World Ski Championships, where he medaled in each of the Championships' five disciplines. KJUS began with a vision to make the finest and most technically advanced skiwear and the belief that cutting edge innovation could lead to improved performance. Building upon this technical performance and design expertise, KJUS entered the golf outerwear and apparel markets in 2011 with a focus on comfort, freedom of movement and all-weather protection, and has since achieved a loyal following with performance-minded golfers and a premium positioning at leading golf shops worldwide. KJUS was acquired by Acushnet Holdings in July 2019.

KJUS also announces the promotion of Timo Regier to Managing Director, KJUS European Operations, based in Hünenberg, Switzerland. Mackenzie commented, "Timo is a very capable leader with a wealth of experience in both ski and golf. We have worked closely together over the past eight years, and I am thrilled to have Timo leading KJUS's European operations in addition to worldwide sales."

Nico Serena, former President of the KJUS ski division, has elected to leave the company to pursue other interests.

ABOUT KJUS

KJUS stands for sportswear made of innovative, high-performance material with a distinctive, clean design. The award-winning Ski, Golf and Lifestyle collections are developed by passionate sports experts and tested by professional athletes. The products are designed to enable sportspeople to focus on the experience. Driven by an enthusiasm for sports and an uncompromising vision, KJUS continues to push farther, innovating with every seam, fabric and detail. Additional information can be found at www.KJUS.com.

ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP

We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf Titleist, golf's leading performance equipment brand, and FootJoy, golf's leading performance wearables brand. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.

