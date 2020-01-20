Enevate, a pioneer in advanced silicon-dominant lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology capable of extreme fast charging for electric vehicles (EVs), was selected from among thousands of companies around the world for Cleantech Group's 2020 Global Cleantech 100 list.

Enevate develops innovative battery technologies to accelerate adoption of electrified mobility and has a vision to enable a cleaner and more sustainable environment. Enevate enables battery-powered applications and products that are accessible and affordable to everyone. Its recently announced 4th generation XFC-Energy Technology for EVs will help lower CO 2 emissions.

The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource efficient industrial future.

"We are honored to be included in this important bellwether listing as our mission is also to make a better world through development of clean technology," said Enevate CEO Robert A. Rango. "Enevate's innovative and industry-ready solutions to charge an EV as fast as refueling a gas car will accelerate EV adoption and be a critical piece of the puzzle in creating a truly sustainable world."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players with the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

"It feels right that our first list of future-defining 2020s should see a continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations to transform our diets, to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilize the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "Also included in our 2020 list are some big and critical shots at solving global problems from proving out fusion and next-gen batteries to zero carbon aviation."

For detailed information on Enevate's outlook as an innovator, visit Cleanteach Group's market intelligence platform i3 and search for Enevate.

About Enevate (www.enevate.com)

Enevate develops and licenses advanced silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), with a vision to charging EVs as fast as refueling gas cars, and accelerating their mass adoption. With a portfolio of more than 200 patents issued and in process, Enevate's pioneering advancements in silicon-dominant anodes and cells have resulted in battery technology that features five-minute extreme fast charging with high energy density, low temperature operation for cold climates, low cost and safety advantages over conventional batteries.

Enevate's vision is to develop and propagate EV battery technology that contributes to a clean and sustainable environment. The Irvine, California-based company has raised over $110 million from investors including Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung, Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures a Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CED Capital and Bangchak. Enevate, the Enevate logo, XFC-Energy, HD-Energy, and eBoost are registered trademarks of Enevate Corporation.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

