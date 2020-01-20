Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2020

WKN: A1C609 ISIN: BMG850801025 
20.01.20
08:07 Uhr
12,540 Euro
-0,100
-0,79 %
20.01.2020 | 14:05
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2019 Results

LONDON, January 20, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will hold a presentation and conference call to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 13:00 CET (07:00 EDT, 12:00 BST) in the auditorium at Swedbank, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0115 Oslo, Norway.


The presentation and call will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to participate may dial in local numbers +44 (0) 8445718892 in the UK, +47 2396 0264 in Norway, and +1 6315107495 in the US or the international number +44 (0) 2071 928000 and quote the conference code: 7375857. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the call. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Stolt-Nielsen website at: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/ (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/)

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

