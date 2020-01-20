World Class Extractions: World-Class Extractions Upgrades to OTC-QB Market and to Begin Trading on January 20, 2020 Under Ticker Symbol "WCEXF"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTC PINK:WDEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market at the opening of the market on January 20, 2020 under the ticker symbol "WCEXF". The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "PUMP", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WCF".

The OTCQB is a Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group and is designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. U.S. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on http://www.otcmarkets.com. "Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States complements World-Class's listings on the Canadian and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, respectively, broadening our investment base as we build shareholder value, increase visibility and engage a broader audience of U.S. institutional and retail equity investors." said Rosy Mondin, CEO. "With our recent announcement of the deployment of a hemp-oil extraction and processing facility in Imperial Valley, California, trading on the OTC-QB represents a timely milestone as World-Class expands its international footprint." ABOUT OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and enables companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. ABOUT WORLD-CLASS World Class Extractions Inc. develops industrial grade extraction and processing systems for cannabis and hemp, and is establishing extraction and processing facilities through strategic joint venture relationships. World-Class is commercializing its processes, providing cost-effective and at-scale production to produce high-margin, high-quality cannabis oils and premium refined oil products. World-Class operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Soma Labs Scientific Ltd. and Greenmantle Products Ltd.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the effect of the Company's listing on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements, however these expectations may not prove to be correct. Such statements are only projections and predictions, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, certain of which may be beyond the control of the Company including the effect of listing its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

