Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFAJ ISIN: CA86332K2020 Ticker-Symbol: NK6N 
Tradegate
15.01.20
16:02 Uhr
0,034 Euro
+0,004
+13,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,030
0,039
14:35
0,031
0,039
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD0,050+14,94 %
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC0,034+13,56 %