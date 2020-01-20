The "Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Boost your influence across the business to control and protect against legal risk

Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success. In today's commercial climate having a wide range of techniques at your fingertips is essential to guarantee your continued high performance.

This two-day personal development workshop has been specifically developed for international lawyers. It offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing advanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.

The key skills developed:

Leadership

Negotiation

Influencing and impact

Persuasion

Agenda:

Day one

Definitions and styles of influencing and persuasion with colleagues and clients

Impactful tools for effective influencers and negotiators

Determining and building trust for results

Influence and persuade to lead, manage and negotiate across cultures and organisations

Influencing, creating and managing teams that deliver

Time management and meeting strategies for fast-track lawyers

Day two

Successful advanced negotiations objectives and strategy negotiations internal and external

Identifying your natural negotiating style and widening your range of styles for success

Pre-negotiation tools for effective time-saving preparation

Finding and using negotiating power when you have no authority

Coaching for performance

Immediate action

Speakers:

Arun Singh OBE

Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and head of commercial law at KPMG Legal and partner at Masons (now Pinsent Masons).

Arun has advised on disputes and collaborations in a wide range of jurisdictions including Europe, countries in West and East Africa, India, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Libya, Jordan, Syria, the US, Caribbean, Russia, Israel, Lebanon, Egypt, Thailand and Singapore. Arun is cited and ranked in the Chambers Guide to the world's leading lawyers. He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets; he also handles international legal risk management matters. Arun advises a range of international organisations and is a visiting professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, senior associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US.

He is a recognised corporate educator and a non-executive director of two international investment companies one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management. Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications including Business and Contract Law (a Thorogood Special Report) and How to Lead Smart People Leadership for Professionals (Profile Books), a facilitator for company programmes and an experienced speaker at international corporate conferences.

