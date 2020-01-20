An insider at the China Photovoltaic Industry Association has told pv magazine there was an end-of-year rally after less than 18 GW of new capacity was installed to the end of November.A source at the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) has told pv magazine the nation added 12.2 GW of new solar generation capacity last month to beat full-year forecasts of 24-26 GW made in October, by hitting 30.1 GW for 2019. With the world's biggest solar market having seen only 17.99 GW of new PV generation capacity to the end of November, however, 30 GW or so would still mark a 31.8% retreat from ...

