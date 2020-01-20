Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens: Network Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for Nordics and the U.K. The reports were authored by Avimanyu Basu.

ISG recognized Wipro after evaluating the capabilities of 153 providers across seven quadrants: Managed WAN Services; Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional (non-core) Services; SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation); SD-WAN Equipment and Services (DIY); SDN Security Services; SD Network Technologies (Core), and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge).

Wipro has been named a 'Leader' in Managed WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting Implementation), SDN security services, SD Network Technologies (Core) and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge) quadrant in the ISG Provider Lens: Network Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for Nordics.

Separately in the ISG Provider Lens: Network Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for UK, Wipro has been acknowledged as a Leader in Managed WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting Implementation), SDN security services and a 'Rising star' in Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional (non-core) Services, SD Network Technologies (Core) and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge) quadrant.

The ISG Provider Lens: Network Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for Nordics highlights that Wipro's OEM-agnostic approach, flexible delivery, versatile engagement model, and skilled workforce combined with a global footprint, an array of IP and tools have helped the company deliver reliable and holistic AI, RPA-driven solutions to customers. According to the ISG Provider Lens: Network Software Defined Solutions and Services quadrant report for UK,Wipro brings in the right mix of automation, AI and strategic consulting capabilities for a client looking for network optimization and not necessarily transformation. The company has a significant and reliable managed services portfolio for traditional WAN and SD-WAN in the UK along with a vast enterprise client base.

According to ISG analysts, "In Nordics, Wipro offers a wide range of partner products and in-house solutions that enable enterprise connectivity and create a strong partnership ecosystem with security vendors. The various products and services with in-house or partner capabilities is enhancing its R&D capabilities."

"Wipro's managed network services cover both off-the-shelf solutions and customized client-specific solutions in the UK and globally. These range from design, development, deployment and maintenance of the managed network. Wipro offers reliable SD network services and covers services on data centre networks, WAN, SD-WAN and SDN/NFV, which utilize Swift SDN and WANFreedom solutions. Wipro's consulting-led delivery model supported by an array of toolsets, products and processes as well as a strong digital and network engineering capability help deliver a smooth enterprise network transformation service," analysts noted.

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, "We are pleased to have been positioned as leaders across multiple quadrants in the ISG's Provider Lens for Networks Software Defined Solutions and Services for Nordics and the UK. We believe this recognition underscores our capabilities to manage large network transformation projects in the region and enables our customers to accelerate their digital journey. We have invested heavily on talent and building future skills in API-centric programmable network, created reusable framework and methodologies using intelligent platforms, automation tools and industry best practices such as Wipro Holmes for AI/ML, ServiceNXT platform for ITIL process consistency, compliance governance and security delivered through our Delivery centers."

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Click here to download Nordics report

Click here to download UK report

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005282/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shraboni Banerjee

Wipro Limited

shraboni.banerjee@wipro.com