Qingdao Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau: Following the Chef, Russian Friend Dasha Prepared a New Year's Eve Dinner "This is the Best New Year Ever"

QINGDAO, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Recently, the activity "Trips for Foreigners to Celebrate the Upcoming Spring Festival" hosted by Qingdao Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau is in full swing. Foreigners from over 10 countries including the SCO countries, European countries, America, Japan, and South Korea are invited to fully feel the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture through six "In-depth Tours of Traditional Folk Culture" together with Qingdao families. A "Tour to Experience Local Delicacies" lets the foreign friends feel the rich connotation of Qingdao as an "International Marine Gourmet City".

It is introduced that Qingdao is featured with an open and inclusive coastal food culture that combines Chinese and western styles. Since Qingdao won the title of "International Marine Gourmet City", the development strategy of Qingdao food is no longer limited to the "sea", "seafood" and other traditional marine resources, but focuses on some other aspects like the city's international orientation and brand image updating, so as to plan for the construction of the "International Marine Gourmet City" and stimulate vitality for the city's development.

In the "Tour to Experience Local Delicacies" of "Trips for Foreigners to Celebrate the Upcoming Spring Festival", Dasha, an international friend from Siberia, Russia who is also a fan of traditional Chinese culture and food, was guided by a famous food program host to follow a Qingdao chef to buy ingredients, cook and taste local dishes and delicacies in Qingdao, and feel the rich Chinese New Year atmosphere.

During the Spring Festival, apart from the festive ambiance, special local dishes, especially dumplings symbolizing the family reunion, are a must for the New Year's Eve dinner. The international friend Dasha's experience was centered on the special local dishes and pastries.

Qingdao is a well-known marine city and seafood is a "signature" of the city. Early in the morning, Dasha first followed the chef to Buxi Market to buy ingredients. Fresh red snapper, octopus, scallop, talon shrimp, Laoshan specialties represented by Laoshan mushroom and free-range chicken, and Jiaozhou cabbage were so lively and fresh in the basket. With these ingredients, they cooked dishes together.

Laoshan mushroom with free-range chicken represents the taste of the wild countryside with unique Laoshan characteristics; red snapper basted with red hot chili peppers by the chef, symbolizing "increase of good luck", "surplus year after year" and "abundance and prosperity", was quite a surprise to Dasha. During the process of preparing the New Year's Eve dinner, Dasha cooked dishes together with the chef and learned to make dumplings... Dasha reveled in the happy atmosphere of reunion.

When Dasha first came to Qingdao from Russia, she was not very accustomed to Chinese food. After two and a half years, she said: "I have become a total fan of Chinese food now". In the previous years, she usually celebrated the Spring Festival with her foreign friends. This time, following the Chinese chef to prepare a New Year's Eve dinner in person, she said, "this is the best New Year ever!"

