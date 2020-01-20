GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Delivers Three EV Stars to SacRT

EVs Part of Electrify America's Green City Investments and Sac-to-Zero Program; Will Serve Franklin Boulevard Starting in Spring 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower" or the "Company"), a leading all-electric vehicle manufacturer, announces the delivery of three EV Star All-Electric Min-eBuses ("EV Stars") equipped with curbside wheelchair lifts to the Sacramento Regional Transit District ("SacRT") at the end of December 2019. This follows the prior delivery of six EV Stars to SacRT earlier last year. SacRT is utilizing the buses in its ride-share transit service called SmaRT Ride, in which customers request shuttle service with a smartphone app. SacRT is expanding micro-transit in its service area and plans to offer the SmaRT Ride shuttle service across 12 Sacramento communities.

"We're very excited to be delivering these three EV Star buses and expanding our relationship with SacRT," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower Motor Company. "SacRT has been an excellent partner and is a pioneer in the micro-transit space, and we are thrilled to now have nine vehicles operating within its SmaRT Ride service."

A photo of a GreenPower EV Star:

SacRT selected GreenPower to build the EVs after the transit agency was awarded a multi-million dollar investment in battery electric buses, shuttles and charging infrastructure by Electrify America, LLC as part of its larger Green City Initiative in Sacramento, CA.

Electrify America provided the funding for the three battery electric shuttles to replace the existing internal combustion engine micro shuttles that currently service the Franklin Boulevard Region as part of the SmaRT Ride service. Electrify America has also provided SacRT ultra-fast charging equipment to support the service.

"With California-based GreenPower delivering these EV micro shuttles, we are excited for SacRT to begin zero emission vehicle services in the Franklin Boulevard region this spring," said Rich Steinberg, senior director of market, communications and Green City program for Electrify America. "GreenPower's micro-shuttle design and technology are another key element to expanding electrified transportation across the Sacramento community."

In addition to the shuttles, Electrify America's Green City Initiative also includes two new car sharing services, and state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging systems throughout the region. Electrify America's Green City Initiative was announced by the company and City of Sacramento officials in 2017.

The three EV Stars are equipped with curbside wheelchair lifts, ADA features, and two ADA spots. The 25-foot EV Star is the only bus in its class that was designed from concept as a battery electric vehicle and comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC level 3 fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The EV Star is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

For further information contact:

Brendan Riley

President

(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

(909) 954-7530

GreenPower Investor Relations

Chris Witty

(646) 438-9385

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "anticipate," "expect," "believe" or "continue," or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict such as the manufacturing of product or are beyond GreenPower's control, such as the regulations and requirements in different jurisdictions including final approvals for this purchase of vehicles. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts in U.S. dollars. © 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573514/GreenPower-Delivers-Three-EV-Stars-to-SacRT