Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that registration for the second annual Acronis Global Cyber Summit is now open. The premier event focused on cyber protection, the Summit will take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, FL from October 19-21, 2020.

Bringing together thought leaders, CIOs, service providers, resellers, distributors, developers, and enterprise businesses from around the world, an anticipated 2,000 attendees will explore the latest trends and opportunities in modern cyber protection the transformational IT discipline that ensures organizations are CyberFit.

The event will kick off on Monday, October 19 with a day of live training and certification sessions, followed by the conference's Welcome Reception that evening. The next two days will offer full-day programs of high-profile keynotes and panel discussions, customer and partner advisory councils, in-depth technical breakouts, and technology showcases.

Attendees will also see how to make their IT infrastructure CyberFit with the most complete cyber protection solution, Acronis Cyber Protect. This comprehensive solution combines data protection and cybersecurity to provide 360-degree cyber protection in the form of backup and recovery, malware defenses, and endpoint security and management.

Committed to Cyber Protection

At events like the Acronis Cyber Summit 2020, Acronis focuses on educating IT professionals and service providers on how a strong cyber protection strategy creates opportunities for organizations, allowing them to get CyberFit.

The cyber protection revolution started because traditional backup is dead. There are several reasons for this reality. Today's organizations generate increasing amounts of data every day, making the idea of a "backup window" incompatible with the always-on nature of business. The value of an organization's data, applications, and systems also makes them targets for hackers. They not only need to be backed up, but protected from attacks with integrated cybersecurity.

By adopting the strategies and solutions that combine proven data protection with cutting-edge cybersecurity, organizations can address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of their data, applications, and systems. This enables organizations to be CyberFit and ready to face any threat.

Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei "SB" Beloussov strongly believes that given the nature of today's digital world, cyber protection is as important as food, water, and shelter.

"In 2019 we launched the cyber protection revolution showing the importance of integrating data protection and cybersecurity. The response has been overwhelming, particularly from the Acronis community, and the industry can now see why traditional backup is dead," said Beloussov. "As we lead up to Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020, we will continue expanding our ecosystem of cyber protection solutions and transforming the way organizations protect their data, applications, and systems."

From Strength to Strength

The Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020 follows the success of last year's inaugural event that featured world-renowned speakers including the CEO of The Herjavec Group Robert Herjavec, Security Analyst and Researcher at Tel Aviv University Keren Elazari, and American former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O'Neill.

As with last year's event, the 2020 program will deliver the same superior experience that attendees praised with superior insights from industry leaders and an engaged community of cyber protection professionals.

"The 2019 Acronis Global Cyber Summit raised the bar and established a new standard in partner-focused channel events," said Erick Simpson, the Chief Strategist of ErickSimpson.com. "The event was well-organized with effective, engaging presenters and topics, and did an amazing job of representing Acronis' go-forward strategy, strategic vendor partners, and how partners can grow their businesses by addressing their customers' cyber protection needs with Acronis."

"The Acronis Global Cyber Summit was among the best shows we sponsored in 2019," said James Murphy, DevTech's Vice President of Global Sales. "The location, content, and attendees were exactly what you look for in a successful summit. The opportunities to network and build relationships were exceptional. We will be back in 2020!"

Planning to Attend

Those interested in attending the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020 are encouraged to visit the registration page.

Sponsorship opportunities are currently available on the Acronis Cyber Summit 2020 website. Event sponsors will get the chance to gain recognition at other cyber protection and industry events throughout the year.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, applications, and systems, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, and mobile.

With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers, and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

