European satellite operator Eutelsat has revealed one of the two solar arrays on its recently launched 5 West B satellite has been lost. Only 45% of the craft's generation capacity can be operated, hitting the company's bottom line to the tune of $5-10 million.The European Organisation of Telecommunications by Satellite (Eutelsat) has completed an investigation into a malfunctioning solar array on its Eutelsat 5 West B craft, which was launched in October. The Paris-based company said the loss of the south solar array - one of two on the satellite - has been confirmed, reducing the operational ...

