With reference to an announcement made public by the Housing Financing Fund found here, it has become clear that the HFF bonds issued by the Fund are not eligible in Nasdaq Iceland bond indexes, neither the market cap weighted indexes nor the fixed duration indexes. The bonds will thus be removed from the indexes as of next month following the monthly review: Symbol Index name Constituent removed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOMXIBB Nasdaq OMX Iceland Benchmark Bonds HFF150224, HFF150434 and HFF150644 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOMXIBBT Nasdaq OMX Iceland Benchmark Bonds - Total HFF150224, HFF150434 and A Amount HFF150644 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOMXIREA Nasdaq OMX Iceland Inflation-linked HFF150224, HFF150434 and L Benchmark Bonds HFF150644 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOMXIREA Nasdaq OMX Iceland Inflation-linked HFF150224, HFF150434 and LTA Benchmark Bonds - Total Amount HFF150644 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMXI5YI OMXI 5-year indexed HFF150224 and HFF150434 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMXI10YI OMXI 10-year indexed HFF150434 and HFF150644 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The HFF bonds will be removed from the above-mentioned indexes after closing of markets on January 31, 2020 For more information regarding this notice please contact Finnbogi Rafn Jónsson, tel. 525 2852, e-mail: finnbogi.jonsson@nasdaq.com