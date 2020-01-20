Ecoline Windows Offers New Guardian ClimaGuard 80/71 Low-E Glass Windows

Ecoline Windows is introducing a new glass package for windows for northern climates

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Ecoline Windows - a Canadian windows & doors installation company is excited to introduce the new Guardian ClimaGuard 80/71 Low-E Glass to its customers. ClimaGuard 80/71 is specifically designed for cold climates.

Ecoline Windows specializes in window replacement, as well as door and patio door replacement. Ecoline is a Canadian window manufacturer, with various locations across Canada. Some of these locations include Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Vancouver, and most recently, Ottawa.

The new Guardian ClimaGuard 80/71 low-E coated glass is your first line of defense against winter temperatures. The glass is designed to maintain indoor heat and maximize solar heat gain, resulting in lower energy bills. ClimaGuard 80/71 also helps windows, doors, and skylights meet new Energy Star standards and ER scores in northern homes.

Ecoline Windows offers all common styles of windows, including casement, awning, slider, hung, bay, bow, shape, and combination windows. It offers triple pane windows on all models. Ecoline also specializes in the replacement of entry doors, fiberglass entry doors, and garden doors. Many different features and options are available.

To learn more or to request a free quote for your new window or door replacement and installation, visit https://www.ecolinewindows.ca/location/ottawa/

About Ecoline Windows

Ecoline Windows specializes in replacement windows, doors, and patio doors for the residential market and works directly with homeowners. Ecoline Windows' windows and doors are manufactured in Ontario, Canada and are assembled specifically for the prairie climate. The company offers all common styles of windows and does not offer aluminum, wood, or fiberglass windows. All Ecoline's windows meet NAFS 11 program standards and have achieved high performance.

For more information, please visit https://www.ecolinewindows.ca/.

Contact:

Arkadi Lykovsky

inquiries@ecolinewindows.ca

SOURCE: Ecoline Windows

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573582/Ecoline-Windows-Offers-New-Guardian-ClimaGuard-8071-Low-E-Glass-Windows