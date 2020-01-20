Regulatory News:

Carrefour Group (Paris:CA) today announces its acquisition of start-up Potager City, the leading distributor of online subscription-based boxes of extra-fresh and seasonal fruit vegetables sourced via short distribution channels.

Created by Yoann Alarçon, Potager City sells various fruit vegetable boxes, delivered to pick-up points or to companies, together with healthy, straightforward and quick menus to help people eat better on a day-to-day basis. To do this, the start-up has developed a unique network of more than 750 local producers and partner fruit and vegetable growers and farmers. They have all been carefully selected based on the high quality of their produce, their expertise and their commitment to a more responsible form of production that places the emphasis on taste.

The Lyon-based start-up employs 110 people and delivers to 350 towns in France via seven logistics centres and a network of more than 3300 pick-up points. This way, it is able to operate as closely as possible to consumers and the partner producers who supply it. Carrefour Group's acquisition of Potager City will help it speed up its growth and ensure that as many people as possible are able to eat more healthily.

"With this acquisition, Carrefour is strengthening its food e-commerce offering. Customers will be able to subscribe to a practical, commitment-free box delivery service, providing them with extra-fresh, seasonal and local products that are both tasty and responsible, fully in line with our company purpose the food transition for all !" said Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the Group's Executive Director of E-Commerce, Data and Digital Transformation.

According to Yoann Alarçon, the founder of Potager City: "A new chapter is starting for our team, our producers and our partners. We are delighted to join the Carrefour Group so we can put even more effort into deploying concrete, local and affordable solutions enabling consumers to eat healthier, tastier and more responsible food".

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of more than 12,000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour welcomes 105 million customers throughout the world and recorded revenue of €84.916 billion in 2018. It has more than 360,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, no matter where they are.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

About Potager City

Since 2007, Potager City has been selling extra-fresh, seasonal products in two formats:

* For individuals, seasonal Potager City boxes for enjoying a healthier diet on an everyday basis.

* For professionals, baskets of fresh and dry fruit, supporting companies in their CSR initiatives and enhancing quality-of-life in the workplace.

For more information, visit www.potagercity.fr, or find them on Twitter (@potagercity) and on Instagram (@potagercity).

