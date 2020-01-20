The "Consumer Insights for Dairy Alternative Products Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Plant-based alternatives to dairy products are booming as ever more consumers are switching to a more of completely plant-based diet. Once consumed only by people with a medically diagnosed food allergy or intolerance, today plant-based beverages and food also appeal to consumers who are seeking a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. As well as being a substitute, they are also consumed alongside dairy-based products and offer consumers new taste experiences.

At the end of 2018, the publisher carried out a proprietary piece of primary research in the form of an extensive online study with 1,017 consumers of dairy alternative products in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. The objective of the research was to gain insights into consumers concerning their usage, motivations and opinions regarding dairy alternative products and to identify consumer groups which typically use dairy alternative products.

This report is based on proprietary research and highlights insights into consumer usage, behavior and motivations regarding dairy alternative products; furthermore, it points out how to improve the current range of dairy alternatives and helps enhance our understanding of the current target group of these products.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Foreword

2: Executive Summary

3: Methodology

4: Results Usage

5: Results Purchasing

6: Results Improvements

7: Results Personas

8: Appendix

