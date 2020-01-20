RUBIS Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas 20-Jan-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation._ Pursuant to the liquidity contract that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2019: · 21,238 Rubis shares · EUR 2,318,848 The following trades were made in the second half of 2019: · 146,495 securities were purchased for a total of EUR 7,589,768 (800 transactions) · 149,813 securities were sold for a total of EUR 7,808,095 (816 transactions) Reminder: 1) The previous half-year statement as at 30 June 2019 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account: · 25,056 Rubis shares · EUR 2,073,135 2) The following trades were made in the first half of 2019: · 159,587 securities were purchased for a total of EUR 7,825,293 (815 transactions) · 165,659 securities were sold for a total of EUR 8,181,577 (955 transactions) 3) The liquidity account presented the following balances as at 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018: · 36,128 Rubis shares · EUR 1,487,705 ***** Paris, 20 January 2020, 5:35 pm Issuer's company name: RUBIS Société en Commandite par Actions (partnership limited by shares) With share capital of EUR 125,221,790 Paris trade and companies register (RCS Paris) No. 784 393 530 Registered office: 46, rue Boissière, 75116 Paris Contact: Maura Tartaglia Tel: +33 (0) 1 44 17 95 95 E-mail: m.tartaglia@rubis.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Rubis: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SMDJEKPOUN [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 957219 End of Announcement EQS News Service 957219 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae8958c6a979d67c15266cda56343964&application_id=957219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

