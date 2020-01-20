Laframboise Construction wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Kingston

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Laframboise Construction helps their clients meet and exceed their building dreams. We look for consumer feedback to make sure we are providing the best experience possible. We focus on renovations, custom homes, and commercial work. With this diverse skill set, it allows the company to take the best building practices from each sector to build a superior product.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

It is an honour to be considered Kingston's best General Contractor.

Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

Laframboise Construction Contact Information

Address: 687 Gardiners Road, Kingston, ON K7M 3Y4

Email: info@laframboiseconstruction.ca

Website: laframboiseconstruction.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/laframboiseconstruction12/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laframboise.construction/

