NexusTek Appoints Chris Wheeler as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / NexusTek, a national provider of managed IT services and full IT outsourcing solutions to small and medium size businesses, announced today the appointment of Chris Wheeler as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Corey Sisler who will be stepping down after over 3 years in the role.

Wheeler joins NexusTek as a tenured CFO, including nearly a decade as CFO at Hosting, a national provider of public/private cloud services. He brings extensive CFO experience in the industry and deep leadership credentials.

"Chris is a seasoned and proven CFO, and his extensive experience is exactly what NexusTek needs at this juncture of our growth curve" said Wosilius. "Chris has led businesses through similar situations, and he understands what it takes to build a strong accounting and finance organization. I couldn't be happier to have him on our Executive team."

Wheeler will lead NexusTek's overall accounting, finance, procurement, and financial planning/analysis functions into the future, focusing on financial processes, controls, reporting, and cash management.

Mr. Wheeler said, "I am very excited to be part of the NexusTek team, and to help continue growing the business. The team has done a fantastic job becoming a national player in the MSP space, and the business is well positioned to be a market leader. I'm confident that trend will continue."

Mr. Wheeler will join the company's executive team, reporting to Mr. Wosilius.

CFO Bio

A seasoned financial executive in the technology services industry, Chris Wheeler has a proven track record of executive leadership and delivering business results. Most recently, Chris was the Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Unmanned, a big data analytics and unmanned aerial sensing company based in Golden, CO. During his tenure, Chris spearheaded the company's efforts to secure its largest Series A investment and its first debt financing. Additionally, Chris drove significant improvements in the company's discipline and business analysis, establishing a foundation for growth across the organization.

Prior to Juniper Unmanned, Chris spent nearly a decade as Chief Financial Officer at Hosting, a $100M public/private cloud services provider. At Hosting, Chris provided executive leadership across Accounting, Business Operations, Financial Planning and Analysis, Human Resources and Legal functions to grow company revenues by 4X. Prior to Hosting, Chris held various operational and financial leadership roles at QTC Management and Inflow. Prior to entering the private sector, Chris served 10 years as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force as a C-130 instructor pilot, executive officer, and acquisitions officer.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the United States Air Force Academy, and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University.

About NexusTek

Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide.

An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments. NexusTek is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider in North America on the MSPmentor 501 List, is a CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change.

About Abry Partners

Founded in 1989, Abry has focused on media, communications, business and information services to become one of the most experienced private equity firms investing in North America and Europe. Since its founding, Abry has completed over $61 billion of transactions, representing investments in over 550 properties.

