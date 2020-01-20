THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2020

Lyon, January 20, 2020 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2020. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

January 27, 2020: Cash position as at December 31th 2019

April 9, 2020: 2019 Year-End Results

April 20, 2020: Cash position as at March 31th 2020

June 19, 2020: Annual Shareholders Meeting

July 9, 2020: Cash position as at June 30th 2020

September 29, 2020: 2019 Half-Year Results

October 15, 2020: Cash position as at September 30th 2020

ABOUT THERANEXUS



Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com



Contacts



THERANEXUS

Thierry Lambert

Financial and Administrative Director

investisseurs@theranexus.fr





ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline Lesage / Théo Martin

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75

theranexus@actus.fr

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

