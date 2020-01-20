Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGWG ISIN: CA45257A1021 Ticker-Symbol: IKL 
Tradegate
20.01.20
17:19 Uhr
0,278 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,262
0,279
18:45
0,270
0,275
18:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT SILVER
IMPACT SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMPACT SILVER CORP0,2780,00 %