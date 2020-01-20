The companies will leverage their global relationships and capabilities to deliver high-impact geospatial intelligence solutions

Herndon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2020) - HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Airbus, a global leader in the aerospace and defense industry. Through the partnership, Airbus and HawkEye 360 will deliver high-impact geospatial intelligence solutions not currently available. Both companies can leverage the platforms and services of the other partner to address client mission needs.









Companies will leverage RF signal data and satellite imagery capabilities to created fused geospatial intelligence solutions.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6072/51645_he360.jpg





"Airbus is an exceptional partner and investor as we develop and deliver our vision for the future of space-based RF data and analytics," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer, HawkEye 360. "Together with Airbus, we will be able to build sophisticated products and services that intelligently leverage a more comprehensive range of data than previously commercially available."





This partnership enables HawkEye 360 and Airbus to fuse complementary data sets to maximize value to customers. Airbus will distribute HawkEye 360's RF data and analytics across Europe to augment its maritime, defense, and intelligence products. HawkEye 360 will offer Airbus' earth observation optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) products jointly with its RF solutions to serve defense and intelligence customers.

"HawkEye 360 is a pioneer in space-based RF data and analytics and an ideal partner in our mission to improve global situational awareness for our defense, security, and civil customers," said François Lombard, Director of the Intelligence Business for Airbus Defence and Space. "I look forward to deploying these innovations to serve the growing needs of our customers."

"The world's first EO, SAR, and RF commercial constellation offers unique capabilities, such as a tip-and-cueing Multi-INT system for unprecedented global situational awareness," said Alex Fox, EVP of Business Development, Sales and Marketing, HawkEye 360. "Integrating these analytics will provide customers valuable insights to execute more informed decisions. We are excited about the business opportunities this unique relationship will bring for both Airbus and HawkEye 360."

Airbus was among the investors who participated in HawkEye 360's $70 million Series B funding in August 2019. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) provided approval for Airbus to close its investment transaction Jan. 8. The Series B funding enables HawkEye 360 to build and launch the full commercial satellite constellation and develop a full line of RF analytic products.

More information about HawkEye 360 can be found at www.he360.com.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a Radio Frequency (RF) data analytics company. We operate a first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to identify and geolocate a broad set of RF signals. We extract value from this unique data through proprietary algorithms, fusing it with other sources to create powerful analytical products that solve hard challenges for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring; our customers include a wide range of commercial, government and international entities.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018, it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media Contacts

Adam Bennett

Product Marketing Director

adam@he360.com

+1 (571) 203-0360

Fabienne Grazzini

Media Manager

fabienne.grazzini@airbus.com

+33 5 62 19 41 19

Related Images

hawkeye-360-and-airbus-form.jpg

HawkEye 360 and Airbus Form Strategic Partnership

Companies will leverage RF signal data and satellite imagery capabilities to created fused geospatial intelligence solutions.

Related Links

http://he360.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51645