Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 20-Jan-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: January 20, 2020 The first coupon payment of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 122 days with one month coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 20.01.2020. Board Decision Date 04.10.2018 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Debt Dept Securities Security Type Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Public Offering-Sale Offering- To Qualified Investor Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Domestic Domestic Oversea Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 20.04.2020 Maturity (Day) 122 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN42010 Starting Date of Sale 19.12.2019 Ending Date of Sale 19.12.2019 Maturity Starting Date 20.12.2019 Nominal Value of Capital 750.000.000 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 4 Redemption Date 20.04.2020 Payment Date 20.04.2020 Was The Payment Made? No No Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Interest Payment Exchange Was Date Date Date Rate (%) Rate - Rate - Amount Rate The Yearly Yearly Pay Simple Compound men (%) (%) t Mad e? 1 20.01.2020 17.01.2020 20.01.2020 0,9688 7,265,999.9 Yes 7 2 20.02.2020 19.02.2020 20.02.2020 3 20.03.2020 19.03.2020 20.03.2020 4 20.04.2020 17.04.2020 20.04.2020 Principal/Maturity 20.04.2020 17.04.2020 20.04.2020 750.000.000 Date Payment Amount *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

January 20, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)