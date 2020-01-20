Technavio has been monitoring the global packaging market and it is poised to grow by USD 278.59 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Packaging Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Packaging Market is segmented as below:
Type
- Board packaging
- Rigid plastic packaging
- Flexible packaging
- Metal packaging
- Glass packaging
End-Users
- Food
- Beverage
- Healthcare
- Personal care
- Others
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Packaging Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our packaging market report covers the following areas:
- Packaging Market size
- Packaging Market trends
- Packaging Market industry analysis
This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth during the next few years.
Packaging Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Packaging Market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Ltd., Ball Corp., Bemis Co. Inc., Berry Global Inc. and DS Smith Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Packaging Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the packaging market products industry across
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging market vendors
